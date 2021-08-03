Rumble Ponies sitting in fourth place of Double-A Northeast heading into series with first place Sea Dogs

After being on the road all of last week, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies return home from Hartford to begin what will be an extended home stand.

The Ponies will host the Portland Sea Dogs starting Tuesday through Sunday, and will then welcome in the Yard Goats next week for another 6-game set.

However, Monday offered Binghamton a much needed day of rest before they take on the Northeast Division’s top dog.

Speaking of the division, let’s take a peek at where everyone stands after another week of action.

As mentioned, the Sea Dogs remain atop the standings.

But, they have company now as the Somerset Patriots have crept back into the picture and hold a share of the division lead.

In 3rd, 11 and a half games back, are the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Then, the Ponies move up to take over the 4th spot after taking 4 of 6 games from Hartford last week.

That spot isn’t safe for Binghamton though as the Reading Fightin’ Phils are only a couple of games behind in 5th.

But, both teams sit comfortably ahead of the last place Yard Goats, who are 24 games out of first.