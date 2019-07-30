Rumble Ponies sitting in 2nd of Eastern Division

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Binghamton had a night off Monday for the first time in nearly two weeks.

After taking three out of four from the Bowie Baysox over the weekend, the Ponies find themselves in good shape as far as the Eastern Division standings.

Bingo has gone 7-3 over their last 10 games and are just four games behind the Reading Fightin Phils for first in the division.

Unfortunately though, the Ponies will need some help making up that ground as their head-to-head meetings with the Phils are done, losing four of their six match-ups.

However, with a month and change remaining in the regular season, there’s still plenty of time for a Ponies playoff push.

Binghamton is set to host the Erie SeaWolves for a four-game series beginning Tuesday.

First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.