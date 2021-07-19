Rumble Ponies sitting 16 games out of 1st place in Double-A Northeast division

BINGHAMTON, NY – With another series in the books, let’s check out the latest Double-A Northeast Division standings.

We have a new leader as the Portland Sea Dogs have jumped the Somerset Patriots for 1st.

Somerset only a game out though.

In third we have the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at 11-and-a-half games out of 1st.

Behind them are the Reading Fightin Phils at 15-and-a-half games back.

Then, Binghamton slots in at 5th, 16 games off the pace.

And then there’s the last place Hartford Yard Goats who are a mere 21 games out of 1st.

