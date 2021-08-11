Rumble Ponies shut out at home by Yard Goats 3-0

BINGHAMTON, NY – While the Ponies and Portland Sea Dogs series featured a ton of runs, this series with the Yard Goats has been the complete opposite.

In both games, the two teams have struggled to put runs on the board.

Wednesday night, Ponies starting pitching looking solid again.

Dustin Beggs got the start for Binghamton.

He tossed 6 strong innings, surrendering only 1 run on 3 hits while striking out 4.

And the only run he gave up came in the 7th inning when he was pulled from the game after he walked the first two batters of the inning.

As for Hartford’s starter, Matt Dennis, he too put out a good showing.

He allowed only 4 hits and fanned 3 over 6 scoreless innings.

Ponies best chance came in the 3rd.

Brett Baty up with the bases loaded.

But, he grounds into an inning-ending 4-6-3 double play.

The Ponies offensive woes would continue the rest of the way.

Carlos Rincon came into the game with a 12-game hit streak and saw that snapped by the end of the night.

The Goats would tack on 2 more runs in the 8th and close this one out to win, 3-0.

Binghamton and Hartford meet again Thursday evening in game 3 of their series.

That will get underway at 6:35 PM.