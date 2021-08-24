Rumble Ponies, Sea Dogs tied game suspended in 4th inning Sunday

PORTLAND, ME – It was another busy weekend for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies as they played their 5th doubleheader of the season on Saturday, before having to roll out and play another full game on Sunday.

Or, at least, that was the plan.

The Ponies swept the twin bill Saturday. Let’s see if they could rip off a 3rd-straight win yesterday.

Things looked good early on as we start in the top of the 2nd inning.

Runners at 2nd and 3rd for Yoel Romero.

A little blooper that drops into shallow left with the outfield playing back.

In to score comes both Nick Meyer and Quinn Brodey. Ponies take a 2-0 lead.

Same inning, same spots for base runners.

Jake Mangum with a screamer into right that should have been caught.

Instead, Roldani Baldwin lets it drop and then misplays it.

Scoring with ease is Romero.

Magum to 2nd. It’s 3-0 Ponies.

Wouldn’t last though as Baldwin is going to make up for his gaff with one swing.

Bet you thought it was going to be a home run.

Nope, instead, it’s a perfectly placed dribbler down the line.

Two in to score.

Throw goes to 2nd, allowing a 3rd run to score. Just like that, we’re tied at 3.

However, the game wouldn’t get much further as the sky opened up and showed no signs of stopping.

The grounds crew rolled out the tarp and it didn’t come off.

The game was put into a suspension, being halted in the top of the 4th inning with the teams tied at 3.

That game will now be made up as a part of a doubleheader on September 7.

Before that though, Binghamton will play 2 more series, beginning tomorrow in New Hampshire.

The Ponies and Fisher Cats are 3rd and 4th in the division, separated by 1 game in the win column.

They will start their 6-game set tomorrow at 7:05 PM.