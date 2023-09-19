BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies began the Eastern League playoffs with a statement win, beating the Somerset Patriots 9-2.

Trailing 1-0 in the 4th inning, the Ponies scored 6 runs in the frame, highlighted by a solo home run from Jeremiah Jackson and a 3-run blast from Jett Williams.

The pitching was strong for the Ponies, Christian Scott made the start going 3 innings, allowing just 1 run.

Luis Moreno took over in the 4th, going 5 innings out of the bullpen, allowing just 1 run.

With the win, the Rumble Ponies take a 1-0 series lead, they need 1 more win to advance to the Eastern League Championship Series.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Thursday, the Rumble Ponies will be on the road for the remainder of the series.

