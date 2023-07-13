BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After no baseball being played at Mirabito Stadium for 11 days, the Rumble Ponies finally return home on Friday to open a 9 game homestand beginning with the double-A Subway Series.

It will be the New York Yankees double-A squad, the Somerset Patriots, coming to the Southern Tier on Friday to begin a 3-game series with the Ponies.

So far on the year, Binghamton is just 4-8 against the Patriots, however the Rumble Ponies are playing well at home.

In 2023, the Ponies are 19-16 when playing at Mirabito Stadium, a strong record considering they are just 38-42 overall this season.

A slow start to the second half for the Ponies, a 3-8 record through their first 11 games after going just 1-5 in their final series before the All-Star Break last week in Portland.

The return of Rumble Ponies baseball, the action is scheduled to begin at Mirabito Stadium at 7:05 p.m., games against Somerset are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as well.