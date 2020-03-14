Rumble Ponies release team-issued statement on Coronavirus impact on 2020 season

BINGHAMTON – On Friday, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies weighed in on the current situation.

The team released a statement saying they are “working with Minor League Baseball and Major League Baseball in accordance with the guidelines they are setting forth to handle the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of players, coaches, team personnel, front office staff, and our fans.”

The team also said they are committed to the Southern Tier community and working closely to do our part in this national safety effort.

Baseball will eventually be played at NYSEG Stadium during the 2020 season as so as it is deemed safe for all.

The team ending the statement by stating they are “committed to providing a clean and safe environment for players, coaches, staff, and fans.”

The Rumble Ponies will be closing all offices, including the team store and box office.

However, the option to buy merchandise or tickets still remains on their website.