BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – In the last 3 weeks, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies have become a team competing for first place in the second half standings.

After going 3-3 last week against first place Somerset, the Ponies return home to start a series with the Portland Sea Dogs, another huge series for both teams.

The matchup between Portland and Binghamton is one we have seen before, the teams have played 15 games already in 2023, however the Ponies have not found many wins against the Sea Dogs, a 4-11 record against Portland this season.

The last time the teams played, the Ponies won just 1 game of a road series.

But the Rumble Ponies have been playing better lately, a 6-4 record in their last 10 games, and over the last 3 weeks, the Ponies are 12-6 in their last 18 games.

Part of the improvement for Binghamton have been the roster additions, many of the Mets top prospects are now playing for the Rumble Ponies.

Game 1 of the series is scheduled to begin Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. at Mirabito Stadium.