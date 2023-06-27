BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies return home on Wednesday night to open the second half of the season against Hartford.

The Ponies ended the first half with a strong series last week, winning 4 of 7 games on the road against Akron, however they did lose the last 3 games of the series.

Not the first time Hartford and Binghamton will be facing off, after 2 series in the first half of the season, each team has 6 wins against the other.

Game 1 this week is Wednesday night at Mirabito Stadium, scheduled for 6:35 p.m., Christian Scott is expected to start for the Ponies.

Binghamton will enter the series with a 35-34 record on the season.