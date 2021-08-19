Rumble Ponies rained out in Portland on Thursday

PORTLAND, ME – After a big win on Wednesday night, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies won’t have a chance to follow it up on Thursday.

The Ponies game with the Portland Sea Dogs was rained out Thursday evening, which is a shame because the Ponies bat were working the night prior.

They beat Portland 5-2 on the back of home runs from Mark Vientos, his 21st, Matt Winaker, his 2nd, and Luis Carpio, his 6th.

Binghamton and Portland meet again Friday evening at 6, with Thursday’s make up coming in the form of a doubleheader on Saturday, with game 1 beginning at 5 PM.