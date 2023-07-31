BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are set to open a 6-game homestand against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito Stadium.

The Rumble Ponies are coming off of a 5-1 series win over Reading which included 4 consecutive wins to close the series.

So far on the year, Binghamton is 3-3 against New Hampshire.

The Rumble Ponies enter the week with a 12-14 record, just 4 games out of first place in the Eastern League Northeast division.

The series begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.