BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will open a 6-game series on Tuesday against the Erie SeaWolves.

Binghamton enters the series with a 4-10 record in the second half of the season, losing 2 of 3 games over the weekend against the Somerset Patriots.

Game 1 of the series begins on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m., Christian Scott is expected to make the start for the Rumble Ponies.