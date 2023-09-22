BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have a chance to do something that they haven’t done since 2014, win the league championship.

The Rumble Ponies defeated the Somerset Patriots last night 2 to 0, sending them to the league title series against the Erie Seawolves beginning at Mirabito Stadium on Sunday.

Ponies’ pitcher Dom Hamel went 7 and two-thirds innings without giving up a run. The Rumble Ponies outscored the Patriots 11 to 2 over the two-game series.

The team returned to Binghamton this afternoon after winning in Somerset, and General Manager JB Bayne, says that tickets for Sunday are already selling out.

“It is the city’s team. The city takes care of the Mets prospects, as we do and that’s why they’re here. That’s why we have a team in Binghamton because we do a great job of taking care of their players. I think it’s just exciting, I think the entire city of Binghamton should be excited. This hasn’t happened since 2017 in the playoffs, and 2014 for a championship, so we’re going to bring another chip home,” said Bayne.

Game one of the championship match up will be in Binghamton starting at 5:35 on Sunday. Bayne expects that the atmosphere will be unlike anything the stadium has seen in years.