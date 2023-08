BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are playing good baseball right now and are starting a huge series on Tuesday with the Somerset Patriots.

After going 9-3 over their last 2 series, the Ponies are now 16-16, just 2 games out of first place in the Eastern League Northeast division, currently being led by Somerset at 18-14.

The final series between the 2 sides that will last 6 games, game 1 is Tuesday night in Somerset.