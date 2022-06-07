BINGHAMTON, NY – A rainy and dreary day in Binghamton led to a postponement of the Rumble Ponies game.

The Ponies were scheduled to start a six game set with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats at Mirabito stadium but Binghamton will have to wait a bit to try and bounce back from Sunday’s loss until Wednesday evening.

The contest will be made up as Game 1 of a double header beginning at 5:05 p.m., with Game 2 starting approximately thirty minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Both games are scheduled for seven innings.



The Rumble Ponies currently sit at the bottom of the Eastern League with a record of 19-31.