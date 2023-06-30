BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – If you’re planning on coming down to the ballpark this weekend, you are in for a treat.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies have plenty on the agenda, beginning with Marvel’s Defenders of the Diamond night on Friday, “Show Me the Money” day honoring Bobby Bonilla on Saturday and it all leads up to the main event, Monday’s Independence Day celebration.

The Rumble Ponies will celebrate the fourth with the “Bing, Bang, Boom” Fireworks show following the game on Monday night.

The Ponies will be celebrating the holiday a few hours early as they will be on the road on the fourth.

The biggest fireworks display of the season at Mirabito Stadium, the Rumble Ponies are promoting it as the “Best Fireworks Show in the Southern Tier.”

Rumble Ponies general manager, John “JB” Bayne, tells us, fans will not want to miss it.

“Bing, Bang, Boom is absolutely the show that people cannot miss,” JB said. “It is the biggest show in the Southern Tier. We make sure that it is 20 minutes of high-powered fireworks that everyone can enjoy. We want people to come out and enjoy our Independence Day, and we got something really special planned for them again.”

JB says the show will be roughly 3 times bigger than their normal fireworks shows, which he says they receive praise for as well, making the “Bing, Bang, Boom” show one to get excited about.