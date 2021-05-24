Rumble Ponies pick up second win of the season over the weekend at Erie

ERIE, PA – Binghamton wrapped up their latest 6-game series over the weekend in Erie, and one of those games led to their 2nd win of the year.

That came on Saturday as the Ponies jumped out to a 6-0 lead before Erie even got on the board.

The SeaWolves did make a push, including a 3-run 6th inning.

But, a 2-for-4 day at the plate for Manny Rodriguez, including his 1st home run of the season, helped propel Binghamton to a 6-4 road win.

However, in the final game of the series on Sunday, the Ponies would come up just short.

Rodriguez had another impressive showing, going 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs, and Carlos Cortes launched his 2nd homer of the season.

Despite a rally attempt in the 9th, Erie gets the win 5-4.

With that loss, their records falls to 2-15.