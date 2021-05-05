Rumble Ponies open up season with a 5-4 loss to the RubberDucks

AKRON, OH – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies opened their 2021 season in Akron against the RubberDucks.

Tylor Megill getting the start and he got some run support early.

Top 1, 2 on for Wagner Lagrange and that chopper gets through into left.

Luis Carpio rounds 3rd and scores. 1-0 Ponies.

Top 4, 1-1 until Carlos Cortes lines on into centerfield.

Scoring with ease is Jeremy Vasquez.

That puts Binghamton up 2-1.

Top 9 now, tied at 2, but Carpio says enough of that.

Strokes a double into the left-center gap after Steven Kwan can’t make the diving grab.

In to score comes Manny Rodriguez and Cortes.

Ponies up 4-2, and that looked like the dagger.

But, Joe Zanghi struggled with control in the bottom of the inning, and with 2 on, Oscar Gonzalez called game.

A walk-off, 3-run homer on opening night sends Akron fans home happy.

The RubberDucks win, 5-4. The two teams meet again tonight at 6:35 PM.