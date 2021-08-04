Rumble Ponies offense explodes in 9-0 blanking of Sea Dogs

BINGHAMTON, NY – Winners of 3-straight and 4 of their last 6, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies returned to their home confines of Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday to kick off the first of two-straight home series.

With only 7 more series left in the regular season, the Ponies have some major work to do if they have any hopes of making a late playoff push.

That work began Tuesday night as Jose Butto took the mound for Binghamton in game 1 of their series with the Portland Sea Dogs.

After a strong 1st Double-A start, Butto struggled more in his 2nd outing. On Tuesday, Butto put forth a solid outing, lasting 6 scoreless innings while allowing 5 hits and striking out 4.

For most of the game, offense wasn’t a part of it. However, there were plenty of defensive gems. Take this one for example. Brett Baty getting tested out in left. He said he wanted to work on tracking the ball more. Tracks that one just fine for the sliding grab.

This grounder looked destined for center field. But, Luis Carpio not having that. Double clutches, but still able to get the out.

It was a busy night for Yoel Romero over at 3rd. Romero taking away a base hit with play. Good effort at 1st by Matt Winaker to make the tag as well.

Then, that duo working again. Diving stop by Romero, long throw, and a beautiful pick by Winaker for the out.

So, as I said, offense not a big part of this one for awhile. But, in the 2nd, Carpio at 3rd with Nick Meyer up. Meyer skies one to left. Carpio elects to tag up and test the arm of Pedro Castellanos. That nearly backfired for him. But, just slides in under the tag to score. 1-0 Ponies.

Binghamton would explode for 3 runs in the 6th and 5 in the 8th to take this one, 9-0.

The Ponies and Sea Dogs will meet up again on Wednesday when they’ll play 2.

The first game of their doubleheader gets underway at 5:35.