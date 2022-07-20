BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are currently enjoying the 4 days off that come with the MLB All-Star break, so it provides an opportunity to look back on the season to this point.

It has been rough sledding for the Rumble Ponies thus far, they sit in last place in the Eastern League in both the second half standings with a 5-13 record and overall with a 33-54 record.

That does not mean there have not been bright spots.

Francisco Alvarez tore it up with Binghamton during his time in double-A.

Hitting .277 and blasting 18 home runs before getting called up to triple-A Syracuse.

Another hot bat this year has been Brett Baty.

Baty is currently batting .288 on the year to go along with 13 long balls.

Another highlight this year was the rehab stint of Max Scherzer that saw the 3-time All-Star make 2 rehab appearances in a Binghamton uniform.

That included a home game in which a record was set for attendance at Mirabito Stadium with 7,491 fans in attendance to watch “Mad Max” pitch.

The Rumble Ponies return to action Friday, hosting the Hartford Yard Goats at 7:05 p.m.