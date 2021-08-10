Rumble Ponies Mangum, Gordon win Northeast League weekly awards

BINGHAMTON, NY – Two Binghamton Rumble Ponies have received some accolades from Minor League Baseball this week.

Centerfielder Jake Mangum and Pitcher Cole Gordon were named Northeast League Player and Pitcher of the Week for the week of August 2nd through the 8th.

During that span, Mangum hit .502, including a home run, 7 RBI’s, and 12 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Gordon was lights out in his start on Friday against Portland as the righty went 7 scoreless innings, allowed only 1 hit, no walks, and had a career-high 10 strikeouts.

The former Mississippi State teammates became the 2nd Ponies pairing to be named player and pitcher of the week in the same span.

Mark Vientos and Josh Walker won the awards in June.