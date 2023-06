BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost their series opener with the Portland Sea Dogs 9-1 on Tuesday night.

Portland grabbed a quick lead with 4 runs in the first inning, followed by a big 2-run home run from Chase Meidroth to make it 6-0 Sea Dogs in the third inning.

Watch the highlights above!