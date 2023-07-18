BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost to the Erie SeaWolves 3-0 in the series opener on Tuesday night.

Erie would score a single run in the 1st, 5th and 8th innings, which was enough to beat the Ponies.

Christian Scott made another impressive start at home for Binghamton, throwing 7 innings, allowing just 2 runs on 6 hits while striking out 8.

The Ponies offense just could not figure out the SeaWolves pitching, led by starter and Tigers number 5 prospect, Ty Madden, who threw 4.2 innings, holding the Ponies scoreless while striking out 8.

The 2 sides meet again on Wednesday for Super Splash Day at Mirabito Stadium with a 1:05 p.m. start.