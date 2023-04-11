BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell in their 2023 home opener to the Somerset Patriots.

Mike Vasil got the start for the Ponies, tossing 4 innings, striking out 8 while only allowing 2 runs.

Binghamton got on the board first with a 2-RBI double from JT Schwartz in the bottom of the third inning.

Tied at 2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Rumble Ponies scored 3 runs to take a 5-2 lead.

But back-to-back home runs from Somerset in the top of the ninth gave the visitors the lead in the final frame 7-5.

Brandon McIlwain hit his first home run of the year in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to 1, but it was not enough.

The Rumble Ponies will host the Patriots once again on Wednesday evening at 6:05 p.m.

