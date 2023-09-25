BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series to the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 9-6.

The Ponies took a 3-0 lead early in the game thanks to RBI’s from Kevin Parada, JT Schwartz and Rhylan Thomas.

Erie would rebound in the middle innings to take a 6-3 lead after the top of the 6th inning.

But Rumble Ponies Center Fielder, Drew Gilbert, would send Mirabito Stadium into a frenzy with a no-doubt, 3-run home run to right field to tie the game a 6-6.

The SeaWolves would quickly quiet the crowd with the go-ahead run in the following inning to take a 7-6 lead.

Erie would add 2 more runs in the 9th to secure the victory.

After the game, Rumble Ponies manager Reid Brignac spoke about the effort in Game 1.

“Yeah, you know our guys competed to the very last out,” Brignac said. “Unfortunate we didn’t come out with the victory tonight. But, still got 2 more games to go and take it 1 game at a time, pitch by pitch tomorrow and give our best. We’ve done it all year.”

The Ponies will now go on the road for the remainder of the series, needing to win both Games 2 and 3 to win the championship.

Game 2 is scheduled for Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.