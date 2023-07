BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost on Friday night to the Erie SeaWolves by a score of 5-2.

Branden Fryman made a big impact for the Rumble Ponies, making multiple plays on defense as well as driving in the Ponies only 2 runs on a 2-RBI double.

Watch the highlights above!