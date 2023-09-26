ERIE, PA (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost in Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series, 10-0, to the Erie SeaWolves.

With the victory, Erie wins the Eastern League Championship, sweeping the Rumble Ponies in this best of 3 series.

Erie controlled the whole game, scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning to take an early lead.

SeaWolves starter Brant Hurter was brilliant, throwing 7 scoreless innings for the home side.

The Rumble Ponies phenomenal season ends in Erie, the franchise made their first playoff appearance since 2017, beating the Somerset Patriots in the Northeast Divisional Series to reach the championship.

This is the first title in franchise history for Erie.

The Rumble Ponies will enter the offseason now looking forward to next season.

The 2024 season is scheduled to begin on April 5, 2024, when the team hosts New Hampshire at Mirabito Stadium.

Watch the highlights above!