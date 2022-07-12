ERIE, PA – After being swept in a 6 game set at home against the Portland Sea Dogs, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will take to the road Tuesday to start another 6 game set with the Erie SeaWolves.

The series will run from Tuesday until Sunday before both teams have 4 days off thanks to the all-star break.

The Rumble Ponies will send Jesus Vargas to the mound with an 0-6 record and an 8.58 ERA.

While Erie will start Wilmer Flores and his 3-2 record and 2.54 ERA.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at UPMC Park in Erie, Pennsylvania.