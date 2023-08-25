BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After playing strong baseball over the past month, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies find themselves in a position to make the postseason.

There are 2 ways for the Ponies to reach the playoffs.

The first is to win the Eastern League Northeast second half standings.

Winning the second half would guarantee a place in the postseason, the Ponies currently trail the Somerset Patriots by just a couple of games.

The second way for Binghamton to reach the postseason would be if the Somerset Patriots win the second half and the Ponies finish in second place.

Since the Patriots already guaranteed a playoff spot with the first half title, the other playoff team would be the second-place team.