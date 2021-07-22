Rumble Ponies hold off SeaWolves in 9th inning to grab a 6-4 win

BINGHAMTON, NY – After playing in left the first 2 games this home stand, Baty playing his natural position of 3rd base and was moved up to 3rd in the lineup.

Right away, Baty getting involved as he’s able to track down that foul ball and make a nice catch along the side wall.

Plenty of defensive gems in the top of the 1st for the Ponies.

That one sent out to right.

Looks like it might drop but Matt Winaker says not up in here. Slick sliding grab.

And then, Manny Rodriguez in the right place at the right time to make the snag for the 3rd out.

We move to the top of the 3rd.

One on for Spencer Torkelson.

And for the 2nd time this series, Torkelson plays let’s see how far I can hit this.

Another monster shot for him and it’s 2-0 Erie.

But, short lived as in the bottom of the inning, Carlos Cortes sends that one deep and off the left side of the scoreboard in right field.

Ponies on the board. The lead now cut in half.

And then an inning later, bases juiced for David Rodriguez and he got all of that ball.

Even getting some love from the bullpen out there.

And once he got back to the dugout, there was much rejoicing.

A lot of stress late as Erie had the go-ahead run at the plate in the top of the 9th.

But, in the end, the Ponies hang on to win, 6-4.

These two face off again on Friday night for game 4 of the series, with 1st pitch set for 7:05 PM.