Rumble Ponies hold off late SeaWolves comeback to win 14-13

BINGHAMTON, NY – Rowdy and some of his new friends hoping to see a Ponies win.

Fittingly, on what was Pete Alonso bobblehead giveaway night, this one turned into a home run derby.

1st inning, Brett Baty going the other way with it.

This was one of the few balls that stayed in the park tonight.

Baty on his horse makes it into 2nd with a double.

2 batters later, Wagner Lagrange turns on that pitch.

Hammers it out to left, and Binghamton jumps out in front, 2-0 early.

But, top 2. 1 on for Josh Lester. And bye-bye baseball, and bye-bye Ponies lead. Lester pulverizes that ball and ties the game at 2.

3-2 Erie in the 3rd and things go from bad to worse as Dillon Dingler turns into Dillon Dinger with the bases loaded.

A grand slam for Dingler and the SeaWolves building a sizeable lead as they go up, 7-2.

But, they’re not called the Rumble Ponies for nothing as they fight right back in the bottom of the inning.

Baty showing off his power.

He goes big fly to centerfield.

His 1st Double-A home run and it’s a 7-4 game.

Baty had undoubtedly his best game at this level tonight, going 4-for-4 with 3 runs scored, 6 RBI’s, and that homer.

In total, the two teams combined for 7 home runs and totaled 27 runs as the Ponies hold off a late Erie comebacl attempt to win, 14-13.

The series finale comes your way tomorrow with a matinee start time of 1:05 PM.