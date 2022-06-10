BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats 4-0 Friday night.

Despite a strong outing from starting pitcher Jesus Vargas, the Rumble Ponies were unable to find a way to come out on top.

Vargas threw 5.0 innings, allowing 1 run on 5 hits, 1 walk and striking out 4.

New Hampshire answered with their own strong pitching.

Hayden Juenger, Nick Fraze, Trey Cumbie and Sean Rackoski combined to allow just 2 hits to the Ponies, while striking out 12 batters.

The loss drops Binghamton to 20-34 on the season.

The Rumble Ponies are back in action on Saturday, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.