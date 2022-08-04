BRIDGEWATER, NJ – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies were off to a strong start in their quest for a third win a row, but inclement weather forced the game to be suspended in the top of the third inning.

Despite this, the Rumble Ponies still put up 10 runs through 2.1 innings against the Somerset Patriots, leading 10-1 at the time the game was called.

Brett Baty led the way with 2 separate 2-run home runs in the contest.

Brandon McIlwain also contributed with a 2-run home run in his first game back off of the injured list.

The game will be resumed on Friday as game 1 of a doubleheader.

Game 1 will resume at 4 p.m., being played to the full 9 innings, game 2 will be played to 7 innings.