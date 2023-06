BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies game on Wednesday against the Portland Sea Dogs has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Thursday as part of a doubleheader.

Game 1 is scheduled for Thursday at 5 p.m. with game 2 beginning roughly 30 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

The Rumble Ponies will wear their “Southern Tier Shortcakes” jerseys for Game 2 on Thursday.