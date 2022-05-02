I’ve missed a lot over six weeks, including the start to the 2022 Binghamton Rumble Ponies season.

So far, things have not been going great for the Ponies.

Binghamton was at Mirabito Stadium over the weekend to wrap up a 6-game series with the Erie SeaWolves.

Heading into Saturday, the Ponies had dropped 3 of the first 4 games in the series.

Things didn’t change much Saturday as the Ponies could only muster one run despite a solid start by Mitch Ragan, who went 4 scoreless innings and fanned 5 Erie batters.

Binghamton dropped that one, 3-1 and turned the page to Sunday.

And that was a much better outing for the Ponies.

Bingo struck quickly with 2 in the 2nd, followed the next inning by Ronny Mauricio’s 3rd home run of the year, a 2-run shot and his 2nd hit of the game.

Jeremy Vasquez added some insurance runs for the Ponies in the 8th as he smacked a 2-run double that put Binghamton up 6-3.

And that would go on to be the final.

The Ponies will head to Hartford for 6 games with the Yard Goats beginning tomorrow.

First pitch for that one is at 7:05.