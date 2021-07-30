Rumble Ponies fall to Yard Goats 6-5

HARTFORD, CT – To some minor league baseball.

Mark Vientos looking to stay hot as the Rumble Ponies took on the Yard Goats in game 3 of their series.

Top 1 and Vientos going out to right field with that pitch.

It has enough carry and is gone for his 19th home run of the season. 1-0 Ponies early.

Top 5 now. 2-1 Goats until Nick Meyer harnesses the power of the stache to send his 3rd homer of the season out of the yard.

He had the game-winning run Wednesday, and now the game-tying one Thursday.

Ponies down 5-2 in the 6th, and it’s that man again.

Mark Vientos doing what he does best.

His league-leading 20th home run and it’s 5-3.

The Ponies would fall to the Goats 6-5.

They meet again Friday at 7:05 PM.