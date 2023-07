BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies lost the opening game of their homestand to the Somerset Patriots 4-2.

The game was called final in the seventh inning after a rain delay.

The Rumble Ponies took the lead in the third inning on an RBI double from Brandon McIlwain.

Watch the highlights above!