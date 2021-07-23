Rumble Ponies fall to SeaWolves 3-1

BINGHAMTON, NY – Hoping to string together 3-straight, the Ponies turned the ball over to starter Adam Oller, who had won his previous 3 outings.

And if you like pitcher’s duels, than this game was for you.

Oller was dealing tonight, although a pitch count of 93 led to an early exit.

He went 4 and 2-thirds innings, not allowing a hit and walking 3 while fanning 8 SeaWolves.

Oller’s Erie counterpart, Joey Wentz, was also having a great outing as he was working on a no-no as well.

That was until recent trade acquisition, Carlos Rincon, slapped a single into right field to break that up.

While both teams would lose their no-hitter bids, it still took a long time to get any runs across.

It took until the 8th when Mark Vientos homered to make it 1-0 Ponies.

However, Erie struck for 3 in the 9th.

The Ponies had the bases loaded with 2 outs and Brett Baty at the plate.

But, Erie held on to win it, 3-1.

Game 5 of the 6-game set is tomorrow at 6:35 PM.