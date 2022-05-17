Now to some baseball. Couldn’t make it over to Mirabito Stadium Tuesday morning, but the Ponies kicked off a 6-game series with the Akron RubberDucks with their Education in Baseball game.

Akron could not have gotten out to a better start as their leadoff man, Bo Naylor, hit a home run on the game’s very first pitch, nailed it.

The RubberDucks would tack on one more that inning. But, Ronny Mauricio countered in the bottom of the 2nd with his 5th homer of the year to cut the Akron lead to 1.

The Ducks picked up 2 more runs in the 5th to go up 4-1. Francisco Alvarez brought home a 2nd run for the Ponies in the bottom of the inning.

But, the Binghamton bats couldn’t get much else going. The Ducks would add one more run in the 8th just for good measure.

Akron goes on to beat Binghamton by a final of 5-2.

The Ponies and RubberDucks play game 2 of their 6-game set Wednesday evening.

First pitch for that one is at 6:35.