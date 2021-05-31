Rumble Ponies fall to RubberDucks in Saturday doubleheader 7-1, 7-6

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Ponies played yet another doubleheader on Saturday with Akron, their 3rd of the series.

In game 1, the Ponies struck first with a run in the 2nd inning thanks to Luis Carpio.

However, Akron answered with 1 in the 4th and exploded for 5 in the 5th and didn’t look back as the RubberDucks picked up a 7-1 win.

Game 2 was a much tighter contest as the teams battled back and forth, even needing extra innings.

Carlos Cortes smacked his 3rd homer of the year for Binghamton in the 7th to tie the game at that point.

After Akron took the lead in the top of the 9th, the Ponies answered with a run of their own thanks to a Cortes sacrifice fly.

After both scored in the 10th as well, it was ultimately Akron that plated the winning run in the 11th to lift them to a 7-6 win.