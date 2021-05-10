Rumble Ponies fall to RubberDucks 5-1, end up winless in series opener

AKRON, OH – Binghamton Rumble Ponies looking to salvage a win in the series, having dropped the first 4 games to this point.

1st inning and a solid start for Binghamton.

Sebastian Elizalde at the dish and smokes a liner into left field.

Desmond Lindsay galloping around 3rd and scores standing up.

Ponies out in front 1-0 early.

Ponies get their first lead in the series since they led 4-3 in the bottom of the 9th in the season opener last Tuesday.

But, it was all Akron the rest of the way.

Bottom 4th here when Chris Roller sends a screamer into left.

That brings in Alex Call and Bo Naylor to put the RubberDucks in front, 2-1.

Two batters later, Oscar Gonzalez now and he splits the gap between short and 3rd.

Here comes Trenton Brooks for Akron’s 3rd run of the game.

They’d go up 4-1 by the end of the inning.

Jumping ahead to the 6th now, and it’s Gonzalez again.

And he gets all of that one.

His 3rd home run of the series and that makes it a 5-1 ball game.

The RubberDucks would take this one by that final, and as I mentioned, their game scheduled for Sunday was postponed due to rain, so that’s a series sweep for Akron.