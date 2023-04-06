PORTLAND, ME (WIVT/WBGH) – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell to the Portland Sea Dogs on opening day 7-5.

The Rumble Ponies only got 2 hits in the game, both coming on home runs.

Luke Ritter scored the first Ponies run of the year with a solo home run in the fifth inning.

The big play of the night came from Matt Rudick who hit a grand slam in the seventh inning to bring Binghamton back within 2 runs.

The series continues on Friday and Saturday, the Rumble Ponies will return to Binghamton for their home opener against the Somerset Patriots on Tuesday.