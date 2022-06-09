BINGHAMTON, NY – The Rumble Ponies hosted the New Hampshire Fisher Cats looking to make it two wins in a row after a doubleheader split on Wednesday but fell 9-5.

It was a fast start for New Hampshire, Spencer Horwitz and LJ Talley each hit an RBI single in the top of the first.

The Fisher Cats would keep it rolling as Sebastian Espino hit an RBI double to left field to make the score 4-0.

After Binghamton starter Jose Chacin balked in a run to make it 5-0, Cam Eden drove a two-run home run over the right field fence to make things 7-0.

New Hampshire would pick up another run in the third inning to bring the score to 8-0 before Binghamton could crack the scoreboard.

Ronny Mauricio opened up the scoring for the Ponies driving a two-run double off of the right field wall.

He would later score on a Wyatt Young single to make things 8-3.

The final highlight of the night came from Francisco Alvarez who blasted a two-run shot to right-center field to bring the score to 9-5.

The loss drops Binghamton to 20-33 on the year, they sit in last place in the Eastern League.