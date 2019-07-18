Rumble Ponies fall to Fightin Phils 8-6

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Yet another up and down weather day in the Binghamton area on Wednesday.

While it’s something that we’re all accustomed to, it can still have an affect on our days.

That was the case, yet again, for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

After getting in only four innings of baseball Tuesday night, their game with the Reading Fightin Phils was suspended until Wednesday at noon.

With more bad weather scheduled to roll on through, the two teams did their best to sneak in a pair.

A very fitting theme for Wednesday as it was Super Splash Day at the ballpark.

Although not many people there to take part in it early on.

As far as the game, we pick it up in the bottom of the 4th with the Ponies down 4-0.

That was until David Thompson lines one just inside the third base line.

It gets through into left and allows Ali Sanchez to score and the Ponies are on the board.

Next batter is Jason Krizan and he shoots one up the middle.

Heading on home to score is Barrett Barnes and Binghamton trails by two.

Still in the 4th and Gavin Cecchini keeps things going.

He drops one into center for the hit.

Thompson is in, and here comes Krizan to tie the game.

But, he’s thrown out at home to end the inning.

But, top five now and the Ponies give those three runs right back.

It comes in the form of an Austin Bossart home run.

That’s his second of the game and in as many innings going back to last night.

7-3 Reading.

Binghamton not going down without a fight though.

Barnes in the 5th now and he unloads on that ball.

A monster shot gets the Ponies back within three at 7-4.

After the 5th though, more weather.

The fans paid for Super Splash Day, and that’s exactly what they got.

A quick, but torrential, downpour put the game in another delay.

But, play resumed and in the 7th, and it’s Krizan again.

He shoots it into the left-center gap.

Scoring with ease are Barnes and Thompson. Ponies down 7-6.

However, Reading would hold on to win this one, 8-6.

More rain came through before the start of the second game and was ultimately postponed.

The Ponies now hit the road for their next 7 games, beginning with four in Akron against the RubberDucks.