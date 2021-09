BINGHAMTON, NY – To some baseball from Tuesday. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies hosting the Reading Fightin Phils.

In the 3rd, 2 on and 2 out for Reading as Simon Muzziotti sends one deep to left-center.

It gets down.

Both runners come home to score.

Reading out in front 2-0.

They held that lead until the 7th.

2 on for Binghamton.

Yoel Romero fights one into left past the diving Matt Kroon.

In to score is Hayden Senger. 2-1 Reading.

The Phils would hold on to win by that final.