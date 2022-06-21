BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the series opener against the Reading Fightin Phils 7-6 despite getting out of the gates strong.

The Ponies sent Max Scherzer to the mound, on a rehab assignment recovering from an oblique injury.

However, it was Reading who cracked the scoreboard first in the top of the third with an RBI double from Vito Friscia to make things 1-0.

Binghamton responded with a 6 run bottom of the third inning headlined by a 3-run home run from Francisco Alvarez.

Zach Ashford then tacked on with the bases loaded with a bases clearing double to take the score to 6-1 Rumble Ponies.

The Fightin Phils would control the game from that point, Jhailyn Ortiz ended Scherzer’s night with a solo shot in the fourth.

Home runs in the sixth inning from Wendell Rijo and Jonathan Guzman would then tie the game and take the lead later on.

The loss drops the Rumble Ponies to 24-40 on the year, they will have a chance to get back in the win column on Wednesday evening with another matchup against Reading.