HARTFORD, CT – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped their second game in a row to the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night, this time by a score of 8-3.

It was a good start for Binghamton, Brett Baty blasted a 3-run home run to give the Ponies a 3-0 lead but it was all Yard Goats from there.

Similar to Thursday, 1 big inning did it in for the Ponies.

This time, it was a 6 run fifth inning, highlighted by a Jimmy Herron 3-run long ball.

With the loss the Ponies fall to 1-3 in the second half, 29-44 overall.

The series wraps up this weekend with games Saturday and Sunday before the Rumble Ponies return home for a matchup with the Portland Sea Dogs on the fourth of July.