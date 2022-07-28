BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell in a slugfest to the New Hampshire Fisher Cats Thursday night, losing by a score of 17-8.

It was scoreless through the first inning but Orelvis Martinez changed that with a solo shot in the top of the second for New Hampshire.

The Ponies would answer right back in the bottom half thanks to a solo shot from Ronny Mauricio.

Luke Ritter would later come in to score thanks to a throwing error making it 2-1 in favor of Binghamton after 2 innings.

Martinez would then homer again, this time a 3-run blast, in the third inning to retake the lead.

This opened the floodgates for the Fisher Cats, scoring multiple runs in the third inning through the seventh inning.

The Rumble Ponies were not without their offense as well however.

Brett Baty and Mauricio went back-to-back in the fifth inning to cut the deficit.

The Rumble Ponies and Fisher Cats will face off once again on Friday night, first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.