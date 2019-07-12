Rumble Ponies edge Sea Dogs 3-2

PORTLAND, ME – The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are back in action after their All-Star Break, 6 games out of a playoff spot, but they can make up some ground with a couple of wins tonight.

Game one of a double header on the road in Portland on a foggy evening.

Bottom 1 and Portland’s Joey Curletta doesn’t have trouble seeing that one.

He hits it to deep left center, good for one run and maybe 2?

Luke Tendler rounding third, but Ali Sanchez applies the tag and he’s outta here.

Skip ahead to the second Bingo trailing, Jason Krizan hits a grounder to short and C.J. Chatham can’t deliver on the throw, allowing one run to score and we are tied at 1.

Next inning, Ali Sanchez breaks his bat but muscles it past the first baseman and into right and just like that the Ponies take a one run lead.

Bottom 3 and David Peterson is dealing, strikes out Jeremy Rivera, one of his five on the evening.

Peterson goes 5 2/3 innings giving up two runs on four hits, but as good as he was, he got some help from his defense.

We stay in the third, it’s Chatham at the plate looking for redemption but this was not his night.

Andres Gimenez with the sweet pirouette and throw, getting the out at first.

Rumble Ponies win 3-2 in extras and game two has been delayed with Binghamton leading 2-0 in the bottom of the 4th.

That game is scheduled to be completed tomorrow evening before game three of this five game series.